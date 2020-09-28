Tour of Champions: Bubba Chandler Highlights

Tour of Champions: Bubba Chandler Highlights

Tour of Champions: Bubba Chandler Highlights

The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions visited North Oconee High School Friday night to watch 4-star quarterback Bubba Chandler.

Chandler put on a heck of a performance.  Watch his highlights on TCITV:

21hr

There were plenty of changes in the latest Associated Press college football rankings on Sunday. Clemson, who was off on Saturday, is once again ranked No. 1 in the nation. Ohio State received four first place (…)

