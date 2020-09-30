Clemson picks up new 2021 commitment

Clemson baseball commitment Will Taylor announced Wednesday morning that he has also committed to play for the Tigers’ football program.

A class of 2021 athlete from Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C., Taylor committed to the baseball program in July 2019. He received an offer from the football program on Sept. 15.

“It was a very special moment,” Taylor told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer from Dabo Swinney via a FaceTime call.

Taylor told us he was offered by Clemson mainly as a slot receiver but could also play some quarterback, too, based on what he has heard from the staff.

As a quarterback, Taylor accounted for 1,647 passing yards, 1,549 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns at Ben Lippen High School in Columbia last season prior to transferring to Dutch Fork.

Taylor, a standout outfielder in baseball, was the first in-state prospect in the 2021 class to earn a football offer from Clemson.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior becomes the 16th commitment in the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class.

