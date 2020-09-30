Nation's No. 1 ATH looking for Clemson offer

Spearman (Texas) four-star athlete Brenen Thompson saw his recruitment explode this spring. After Illinois State gave the top class of 2022 recruit his first offer on March 15, he began to rack up offers from major Power Five programs – including Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and Michigan – over the next month.

Thompson, the nation’s top-ranked athlete in his class according to ESPN, now holds nearly 30 total offers and has been in contact with a lot of those programs since college coaches could start reaching out directly to junior high school prospects on Sept. 1.

The speedy two-sport standout, who not only stars on the gridiron but in track and field has well, has continued to pick up big-time offers since the beginning of this month with Florida, Penn State, Oregon and Stanford all pulling the trigger.

“It’s been going crazy!” Thompson said of his recruiting process of late. “There’s been a solid 15 (schools) that I have been hearing from a lot, one of those being Clemson.”

Some schools are telling Thompson he could play on either side of the ball at the next level, but the Tigers like him best on offense.

“I’ve talked to Coach Grisham, the wide receivers coach, some,” Thompson said. “I am being recruited mainly to play offense, touch the ball and make plays.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Thompson isn’t naming any favorites right now and says the race for his commitment is wide open.

“Currently everything is the same with schools,” he said.

With that said, he wants to cut down his recruitment in the not-too-distant future and hopes to see Clemson, which hasn’t yet offered, join the mix before then.

“I really like Coach Grisham and the staff. So my interest in Clemson is good,” he said. “I am looking to start narrowing some schools down, so looking for that offer for sure.”

Thompson is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the 2022 class by ESPN, which tabs him the No. 13 overall prospect in the class regardless of position.

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!