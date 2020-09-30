Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Feature

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Wednesday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Swinney updated the Tigers’ health for Saturday’s game, as well spoke young players such as Sheridan Jones, Joseph Charleston and DeMonte Capehart.

The Clemson coach also gave a little insight on how the Tigers have to try and stop Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis.

Top-ranked Clemson will host Virginia on Saturday at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

 

Latest

