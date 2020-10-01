Announcement Primer: 4-star safety Andrew Mukuba

Andrew Mukuba, one of Clemson’s top remaining targets in the 2021 recruiting class, is set to reveal his college decision today:

The Clemson Insider previews Mukuba’s announcement right here:

Who: Austin (Texas) LBJ High School safety Andrew Mukuba

When: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

How: Mukuba will announce his commitment via Instagram Live.

Finalists: Clemson, LSU, Texas

Rankings: 4-star, No. 7 safety, No. 33 state, No. 194 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 14 safety, No. 36 state, No. 212 national (247Sports); 3-star, No. 26 safety, No. 56 state (Rivals)

Recruitment recap: Mukuba, who has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers throughout his recruiting process, narrowed down his list to 12 schools in May: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, TCU, Texas and UCLA. However, his recruitment has long been primarily a battle between Clemson, Texas and LSU. Clemson offered Mukuba in March, and leading the charge for the Tigers in his recruitment have been safeties coach Mickey Conn and defensive coordinator Brent Venables. The coaches have done a great job of building a close relationship with Mukuba despite the fact Clemson hasn’t had a chance to host him on campus due to the NCAA dead period that was implemented in mid-March.

Mukuba had hoped to take more visits, including a trip to Clemson, before rendering his commitment. But once the NCAA made the call recently to extend the dead period through Jan. 1, Mukuba saw no need to wait any longer to make his college choice as he plans to sign during the early December period and enroll early at his school of choice in January. Texas is the only one of Mukuba’s finalists that he has visited, and the hometown Longhorns have been regarded as the Tigers’ biggest competition. With that said, as we wrote in The Insider Report last week, we have felt for a while now that Clemson was in the best spot with Mukuba and had positioned itself as the frontrunner.

TCI Forecast: Based on what we have been hearing from sources recently and since the summer, we can tell you today looks like it will be a sunny day for the Tigers: LINK

