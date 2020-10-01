Clemson lands major commitment

Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class just got even better.  4-star safety Andrew Mukuba announced his commitment to the Tigers Thursday night.

The finalist for Mukuba were Clemson, LSU and Texas.

Rankings: 4-star, No. 7 safety, No. 33 state, No. 194 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 14 safety, No. 36 state, No. 212 national (247Sports); 3-star, No. 26 safety, No. 56 state (Rivals)

Mukuba, who has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers throughout his recruiting process, narrowed down his list to 12 schools in May: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, TCU, Texas and UCLA. However, his recruitment has long been primarily a battle between Clemson, Texas and LSU.

Clemson offered Mukuba in March, and leading the charge for the Tigers in his recruitment have been safeties coach Mickey Conn and defensive coordinator Brent Venables. The staff did a great job of building a close relationship with Mukuba despite the fact Clemson hasn’t had a chance to host him on campus due to the NCAA dead period that was implemented in mid-March.

Mukuba had hoped to take more visits, including a trip to Clemson, before rendering his commitment. But once the NCAA made the call recently to extend the dead period through Jan. 1,   Mukuba saw no need to wait any longer to make his college choice as he plans to sign during the early December period and enroll early at his school of choice in January.

Texas is the only one of Mukuba’s finalists that he has visited, and the hometown Longhorns were regarded as the Tigers’ biggest competition.

