Lawrence amused with 'Tanking for Trevor' trend

One trend in the NFL in recent weeks has been the idea of ‘Tanking for Trevor.’

While a few of the teams have struggled in the first three weeks of the season, their fans have clamored over the possibility of drafting Trevor Lawrence in the first round to resurrect their franchise.

The Clemson quarterback tried to ignore the messages at first but laughed at the idea and wished others could see the messages he gets from pro-football fans on social media.

“I try to ignore it as much as possible but if you are on social media at all you can’t help it. It’s a new team every week and I don’t think there is any true insight on what is going to happen,” Lawrence said. “It is a long season and it has only been three games, you really don’t know. It is interesting to see all of the stuff that comes to me and it’s kind of funny, but I don’t take it too seriously.”

While teams like the Falcons, Jets, Broncos, Giants and Vikings have looked abysmal through three weeks of the NFL season, Lawrence has looked poised and has reached a new level of efficiency as a quarterback.

Thus far, the junior has completed 30-of-37 passes for 519 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. His quarterback rating through three games of 91.9 in fifth in the FBS right now and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Lawrence like many kids in the south did not grow up watching much professional football but always rooted for the hometown Atlanta Falcons. Fans of his childhood team have blown him up on social media as the Falcons have blown leads in their first three games and enter Week 4 winless.

“I’ve probably seen all of the teams to be mentioned that would be cool obviously because that’s home for me,” Lawrence said. “Who knows? I’m not too worried about it and it is more funny than anything because it is so early in the season. I’m just trying to do my best here right now.”

But Lawrence knows he has no control over where he plays football next fall and is focused on the task at hand, competing for another championship at Clemson.

“In this position you can’t predict where you are going to go or what is going to happen so I just want to enjoy my time here, perform the best I can and enjoy where I am right now,” he said. “We will see next year what happens.”

What is next? The top-ranked Tigers play host to Virginia on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.