What They Are Saying: Tee Higgins already making impact

What They Are Saying: Tee Higgins already making impact

Football

What They Are Saying: Tee Higgins already making impact

By 2 hours ago

By |

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins is off to a fast start in the NFL scoring two touchdowns last week for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In this edition of What We Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Higgins.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1d

Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class just got even better. Four-star safety Andrew Mukuba announced his commitment to the Tigers Thursday night. The finalist for Mukuba were Clemson, LSU and Texas. (…)

reply
1d

Thirty former Clemson players were active on rosters for Week 3 of the NFL season. The former Tiger wide receivers balled out this past week with standout performances for rookie Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home