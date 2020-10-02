What They Are Saying: Tee Higgins already making impact

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins is off to a fast start in the NFL scoring two touchdowns last week for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In this edition of What We Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Higgins.

Tee Higgins > A.J. Green rest of seasonhttps://t.co/1iQxQH76r0 — Andrew Erickson™ (@AndrewErickson_) September 30, 2020

TEE HIGGINS WITH HIS SECOND TD OF THE DAY 💰 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/68J6LU7afa — Overtime (@overtime) September 27, 2020

Bengals shock by going with Tee Higgins over John Ross in Week 3 https://t.co/NAIfgYn8sA — The Bengals Wire (@TheBengalsWire) September 27, 2020

Tee Higgins scored his 2nd TD of the day and of his young #NFL career. Many more TDs to come for 8️⃣5️⃣@teehiggins5 @adizlady pic.twitter.com/69mKuXayHr — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) September 27, 2020

Tee Higgins!!! The second score of the day and career for the rookie! The future of #WRU is here!

pic.twitter.com/eJT1fwgopc — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) September 27, 2020

Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins for his second TD today. Bengals 17, Eagles 16, 2:22 left in the 3rd. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 27, 2020

Get to know Tee Higgins a little bit: pic.twitter.com/RwdayT6EbV — BENGALS TALK (@BengalsTalk) October 1, 2020

Tee Higgins, a causual Call of Duty: Warzone player, said his first NFL TD feels better than picking up a Warzone victory, in case anybody was wondering. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 28, 2020