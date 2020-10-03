Amari Rodgers comes up huge in Clemson victory over Cavs

It was a huge night for Amari Rodgers as Clemson defeated Virginia by a score of 41-23 Saturday in Death Valley.

Entering the game leading the Tigers in receptions and receiving yards, Rodgers showed no signs of slowing down his hot start to the season as he popped off for a six reception, 72-yard and two touchdown performance at Memorial stadium.

The senior wideout started doing his damage in the second quarter scoring on back to back offensive drives for the Clemson. On 3rd and 15 just outside of the red zone, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Rodgers connected on a 27-yard laser in the back of the end zone to give Clemson a fourteen point lead early in the quarter.

After a Nolan Turner interception, Lawrence and Rodgers were given another opportunity to strike and they took advantage. This time, the upperclassmen connected on a 9-yard touchdown just a minute and a half later, extending the Tigers lead.

Rodgers arguably could have had a third touchdown on the night as a shot to the end zone was called a dropped and was opted to nit be reviewed. If a review were to take place, there was a definite chance the play would have been called a touchdown.

In his second year recovering from a serious knee injury, Rodgers is having an amazing start to his senior year recording twelve catches for 206-yards and three touchdowns so far through three games.