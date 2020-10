The Tigers bullied their way down field for a fast score as Trevor Lawrence hooked up with Travis Etienne for a 4-yard touchdown giving Clemson a 34-17 lead with 3:54 left in the third quarter.

After Lawrence connected on three straight passes to Frank Ladson and Amari Rodgers for 57-yards before finding his best playmaker Etienne wide open for the touchdown. Etienne now has four catches for 87-yards and a touchdown.