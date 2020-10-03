Lawrence, Rodgers deliver big

After giving up their first half points for the first time this season, Trevor Lawrence marched the Clemson offense downfield, connecting on a 27-yard touchdown pass to veteran receiver Amari Rodgers giving the Tigers a 17-3 lead. The drive went eleven plays for 75-yards ldaving 4:15 left in the 2nd quarter.

Lawrence was on point all drive connecting on five passes for 66-yards to go along with a 14-yard run. Rodgers 27-yard touchdown grab was a laser with perfect placement in the back of the end zone.