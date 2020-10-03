TCI Game Day: Virginia

It is Game Day in Death Valley as the Tigers look to continue the road to Miami and another national championship. No. 1 Clemson hosts Virginia in a rematch of last year’s ACC Championship game.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m.



Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Dave O’Brian, Katie George, Tim Hassellbeck

2020 Record: Clemson 2-0, Virginia 1-0

ACC Record: Clemson 1-0, Virginia 1-0

Series History: Clemson leads 39-8-1

Last Meeting: Clemson won 62-17 on December 7, 2020

CLEMSON AWAITS VIRGINIA IN FIRST TEST OF OCTOBER

Clemson will play its first of five games in the month of October — including four home games — when the Tigers face the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

While Clemson scored on each of its first six offensive possessions (plus a defensive scoop-and-score) in a 49-0 victory its last time out, The Citadel was able to accomplish what no opponent had been able to for more than a calendar year: holding running back Travis Etienne out of the end zone. The game ended Etienne’s 13-game streak of scoring a touchdown, one shy of the school record, a streak that saw 371 calendar days elapse since he was last held scoreless at Syracuse on Sept. 14, 2019.

Etienne has scored a touchdown (rushing or receiving) in 37 of his 45 career games, already an ACC record for the most career games scoring a touchdown. With his next touchdown of any kind, Etienne will tie Florida’s Tim Tebow (38 games from 2006-09) and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Dixon (38 from 2012-15) for the Football Bowl Subdivision record in that category.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to improve to 40-8-1 against Virginia all-time. Virginia would become the fifth opponent against whom Clemson has collected 40 all-time wins (South Carolina, Wake Forest, NC State and Furman).

– Clemson attempting to win a fifth consecutive game against Virginia for the first time since opening its alltime series against the Cavaliers with a 29-game winning

streak across the 1955-89 seasons. That previous 29-game winning streak is tied for the sixth-longest winning streak in FBS history for one team over another.

– Though 2020 will technically be a divisionless season, Clemson will attempt to improve to 29-8 against opponents historically from the ACC Coastal Division, including postseason play, under Head Coach Dabo

Swinney. Clemson has won 14 of its last 15 games against the Coastal Division since 2015.

– Clemson attempting to push its streak of consecutive victories in games that would typically count as ACC interdivisional matchups to 11 games, dating back to the 2016 ACC Championship Game

SERIES HISTORY VS. VIRGINIA

Clemson holds a commanding 39-8-1 lead in the series with Virginia, including a 10-8-1 advantage since 1990 after Clemson won the first 29 games of the series.

Virginia’s last win in the series took place in 2004 in Charlottesville by a 30-10 score on a Thursday night. Saturday’s game will represent only the fifth meeting between the two teams in Dabo Swinney’s tenure.

Swinney first faced Virginia as a head coach in his fourth game as Clemson’s interim head coach, earning a 13-3 victory in 2008. Clemson won, 34-21, the next year in a home finale that gave Clemson its first ACC Atlantic Division title. Clemson secured a 59-10 win in the teams’ most recent regular season meeting in 2013 before the Tigers put up an ACC Championship Game record 62 points in a 62-17 win to secure Clemson’s fifth straight ACC title last year.

Clemson won the first 29 games of the series before Virginia cracked the win column with a 20-7 victory in Charlottesville in 1990. Ironically, Clemson’s first win in the history of the series (in 1955) was also by a 20-7 score.

ACTIVE PLAYERS: CAREER STATS VS. OPPONENT

– Davis Allen, TE: Had one reception for 24 yards in

24 snaps in 2019.

– Andrew Booth Jr., CB: Played in two snaps in 2019.

– J.C. Chalk, TE: Played in 26 snaps as a starter in 2019.

– Joseph Charleston, S: Had one tackle in seven snaps in 2019.

– Tyler Davis, DT: Had five tackles, including 1.5 sacks for nine yards, as well as two quarterback pressures, in 50 snaps as a starter in 2019.

– Lyn-J Dixon, RB: Had eight carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, as well as a -7-yard reception, in 18 snaps in 2019.

– Carson Donnelly, S: Had a special teams tackle in

2019.

– Michel Dukes, RB: Had three carries for 10 yards in four snaps in 2019.

– James Edwards, DT: Played in one snap in 2019.

– Travis Etienne, RB: Had 14 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown, as well as a nine-yard reception, in 35 snaps as a starter, along with a 32-yard kickoff return, in 2019.

– Justin Foster, DE: Had three tackles, as well as a quarterback pressure, in 35 snaps as a starter in 2019.

– Mario Goodrich, CB: Played in 13 snaps in 2019.

– K.J. Henry, DE: Had two tackles in 23 snaps in 2019.

– Darnell Jefferies, DT: Played in one snap in 2019.

– Mike Jones Jr., LB: Had one tackle in eight snaps

in 2019.

– Sheridan Jones, CB: Played in five snaps in 2019.

– Derion Kendrick, CB: Had four tackles, as well as a pass breakup, in 60 snaps as a starter, along with a fouryard punt return, in 2019.

– Frank Ladson Jr., WR: Had a career-long 57-yard reception in 13 snaps in 2019.

– Trevor Lawrence, QB: Had 16 completions on 22 attempts for 302 yards and four touchdowns, as well as six carries for 24 yards, in 48 snaps as a starter in 2019.

– Jaelyn Lay, TE: Played in 13 snaps in 2019.

– Keith Maguire, LB: Had his only career interception in two snaps in 2019.

– Justin Mascoll, DE: Had two tackles in 18 snaps in 2019.

NIGHT MOVES

Saturday night’s game against Virginia will represent Clemson’s second night game of the season and its 38th since the start of the 2015 season. Since that time,

Clemson is 33-4 in night games, including a 24-1 night record in the regular season and an 11-0 mark under the lights at Death Valley.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 55, Virginia 13

Will – Clemson 49, Virginia 17