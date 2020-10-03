Tigers are not overlooking Cavaliers

Jordan McFadden is no stranger to the hype that surrounds top-ranked Clemson.

In fact, the offensive tackle has learned to embrace it. McFadden, who is in his third year with the program, earned his first two career starts at right tackle along with co-offensive player of the game honors against The Citadel on Sept. 19.

The sophomore says while they have had an impressive start to the season, now is not the time to get comfortable, especially after a weekend full of upsets last week from top-ranked teams like reigning national champions LSU as well as Oklahoma, among many others.

The Tigers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) will try to avoid the upset tonight when they host Virginia at eight o’clock.

“I feel like in our program, Coach [Dabo] Swinney kind of tries to instill in us that you can get beat any weekend and those are examples right there,” McFadden said. “Every team has the capability to beat you, so just for this team, it’s about coming to work every day, trying to get one percent better every day, but also knowing that no matter who you play and on any given day, you can get beat.”

With that in mind, McFadden and his fellow teammates on Clemson’s offensive line have been working hard ever since their visit to the National Championship Game last January to overcome what would be a roadblock for many teams.

Despite only having one returning starter in Jackson Carman on this year’s offensive line, McFadden and other seasoned players like Cade Stewart, Matt Bockhorst, and Will Putnam have all stepped up to the occasion.

“I mean, I felt like that as soon as we started when we got back from the natty last year and we started working,” the right tackle said. “Basically, around spring ball, I know we didn’t really have a long spring practice time, but just around that time being that the majority of the guys, us four … me, Cade , Matt, and Will, played together all last year on second team, I just feel as if we have the potential to be very special.”