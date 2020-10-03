Tigers lead at half behind highlight reel Etienne touchdown

Tigers lead at half behind highlight reel Etienne touchdown

Feature

Tigers lead at half behind highlight reel Etienne touchdown

By 53 minutes ago

By |

 

Top-ranked Clemson put together a solid first half offensively behind the play of senior running back Travis Etienne, as the Tigers lead UVA 24-10 heading into halftime.

It was all business for Etienne in the first half as he got it done on the ground, while showing his continued improvement receiving out of the backfield. With little help from the Clemson offensive line, Etienne made play after play after first contact. 

The Tigers gained a total of 87-yards on the ground led by their all-ACC back Etienne. The senior standout finished the half taking ten carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. Up three with little time left in the first quarter, Etienne broke multiple tackles at the line of scrimmage and burst up the sideline for a highlight reel 16-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers a 10-0 lead. 

Not only impressive on the ground, Etienne made NFL scouts even happier as he made his presence known catching out of the backfield. Bringing in two grabs for 37-yards, Etienne popped off a 21-yarder and a 16-yarder, both on 3rd down.

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

After giving up their first half points for the first time this season, Trevor Lawrence marched the Clemson offense downfield, connecting on a 27-yard touchdown pass to veteran receiver Amari (…)

reply
2hr

Clemson opened the game with a strong start, taking a 3-0 lead over Virginia as B.T. Potter hit a 47-yard field goal with 13:24 remaining in the first quarter. The drive went 19-yards on five plays. After (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home