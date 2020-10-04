Etienne ties, breaks more records

Top-ranked Clemson did not play its best game on Saturday, but it still beat Virginia 41-23 at Death Valley.

Saturday was neither the best or worst performance of the young season, but the offense was solid. The Tigers put together 466 total yards.

Each week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to Clemson players who contributed to the team’s success on Saturday.

Travis Etienne

It was yet another big performance out of the senior running back as he did serious damage on the ground and out of the back field. Etienne ran for 73-yards and a touchdown while adding career highs in both receptions (5) and receiving yards (114) to go along with a receiving touchdown as well.

He made a highlight reel 16-yard touchdown run after being met at the line of scrimmage, only to break three tackles and take it to the house for six points.

Etienne’s receiving performance broke C.J. Spiller’s Clemson running back record of 108 receiving yards, set against Duke in 2008. Etienne recorded the fourth 100-yard receiving game by a running back in Clemson history. The three previous instances were recorded by Spiller.

By scoring a touchdown in the 38th different game in his career, Etienne tied the FBS record for most career games with a touchdown (by any means), held jointly by Florida’s Tim Tebow (38 games from 2006-09) and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Dixon (38 from 2012-15).

Baylon Spector

In a game where the defense struggled, graduate senior Braylon Spector came up big for the Tigers defense throughout the night. Leading the team in tackles with 13, the linebacker also added 0.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss on the night.

Amari Rodgers

It was a career night for senior wide receiver. Rodgers as he hauled in six catches for 72-yards and two touchdowns. Scoring on back to back drives, the stud wideout made a beautiful grab in the back of the end zone for a 27-yard score which was followed by a 9-yard touchdown just a minute and a half later.

Trevor Lawrence

It was yet another good game for Trevor Lawrence as he continued his streak of no consecutive passes with no interceptions. Completing 25 of 38 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns, Lawrence did a great job navigating the team out of quite a few 3rd and long scenarios.

Lawrence continued to show flashes in the run game as well, putting together 36-yards on six carries for the night.

Andrew Booth

It was a big night for Booth as he made an insane one handed fadeaway interception in the end zone. Not only did he have the highlight of the night, he also totaled three solo tackles and two pass deflections.

Clemson is set to face No.8 Miami next week at Death Valley.