Is there a chance Justin Ross could be back by the CFP?

Clemson wide receiver Justin Ross is on the backend of his recovery from spinal surgery this past June. His head coach said Sunday he has been cleared to lift.

“They are letting him do everything. Like I said a couple of times, it is amazing to watch him work,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He is out there with Coach (Larry) Greenlee grinding every day. He is back lifting. The last checkup he had, they cleared him to start lifting again.

“So, he is doing great. I am super happy for him and where he is at right now and again, he has really been through a lot since the spring. He is definitely on the downhill side of it and, hopefully, things can continue to progress in a positive way, and then it will be on how it goes when he goes back (to the doctor) in December.”

Swinney said back in June that Ross would miss the 2020 season, but when asked of the possibility of returning maybe by the College Football Playoff, if available, Swinney said, “I would not even want to speculate on anything like that, but he is doing great.

“He does not go back to Pittsburgh (to see his specialist) until early December, like the first week in December, maybe. That is going to be the big one. That will be a big, big, big meeting.”

After undergoing an X-ray this spring, Ross learned he had a congenital fusion, which is something he was born with. The doctors also discovered he had a bulging disk, which only aggravated the situation.

Ross experienced stinger-like symptoms and numbness after catching a pass and being hit during a spring practice. He was slow to get up and ended up missing the remaining few practices of the spring.

Clemson’s top returning receiver from a year ago, had surgery in Pittsburgh on June 5. One of the country’s top neurosurgeons, Dr. David Okonkwo, who is the neurosurgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers, performed the procedure.

