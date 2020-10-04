Lawrence puts together another MVP performance

Once again, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked like the best player in the country on Saturday.

The Tigers’ signal caller completed 25-of-38 passes for 329 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the top-ranked Tigers’ 41-23 victory over Virginia on Saturday at Death Valley.

Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to receiver Amari Rodgers of 27 and 9 yards, while also throwing a 4-yard toss to running back Travis Etienne.

The 300-yard passing game was Lawrence’s second of the season and the ninth of his career. His ninth 300-yard passing game moved him past Charlie Whitehurst for sole possession of the third-most in Clemson history. It pulls him within one 300-yard game of joining Tajh Boyd (18) and Deshaun Watson (13) as the only players in school history to record double-digit career 300-yard passing games.

The game was Lawrence’s 16th of his career with three or more passing touchdowns, tying Deshaun Watson for the second-most such games in school history.

During the game, Lawrence (73) passed Jacory Harris (70) for sole possession of sixth on the ACC’s all-time career passing touchdowns leaderboard.

Including his 329 passing yards in the game, Lawrence (7,793) became only the fourth quarterback in Clemson history with 7,500 career passing yards.

Lawrence has now thrown 314 consecutive passes without an interception, the longest active streak in the country and the third-longest streak in ACC history. He has now recorded only the third 300-pass streak without an interception in conference history.

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

