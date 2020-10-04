Writers once again doubting Clemson, loving Bama

Clemson stayed atop the Associated Press Poll on Sunday, but writers are starting to throw their love for the top spot as more and more are casting their votes for the Crimson Tide.
Last week the Tide had just two first-place votes compared to eight this week.
The ACC had five teams in the Top 25 and four in the Top 10. North Carolina cracked the Top 10 for the first time this season, Miami moved up one spot to No. 7 and Notre Dame is ranked No. 5. Virginia Tech came in at No. 19.
Latest Associated Press Top 25
1. Clemson 1,536 points (52 first place)
2 Alabama 1,488 (8)
3. Georgia 1,380
4. Florida 1,340
5. Notre Dame 1,239
6. Ohio State 1,165 (2)
7. Miami 1,148
8. North Carolina
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma State
11. Cincinatti
12. Oregon
13. Auburn
14. Tennessee
15. Brigham-Young
16. Wisconsin
17. LSU
18. SMU
19. Virginia Tech
20. Michigan
21. Texas A&M
22. Texas
23. Louisiana
24. Iowa State
25. Minnesota