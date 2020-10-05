Bresee, defense were frustrated at times

It was a productive night for defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. The freshman defensive tackle, who made just his second start, tallied two tackles, including a sack, while also knocking down a pass in No. 1 Clemson’s victory over Virginia Saturday night.

After the win, Bresee talked highly of defensive coordinator Brent Venables and trusting his defensive teammates more.

Bresee on his play against the Cavaliers

“They all have played a bunch of college games and have a lot of experience. Coach V does a very good job of moving us around and everyone goes on different people all the time, so I think we did a great job. They were definitely a really good O-line with a bunch of veterans. I think we did a good job on the front and pressuring the quarterback.”

Bresee on if he was surprised by Virginia’s quarterback running the ball

“No, we watched film on him we knew he could run. From the beginning we knew he was a really athletic quarterback. We definitely worked a lot on trying to contain him. He broke a couple plays but that was expected.”

Bresee on if it was frustrating with Virginia scoring right before halftime

“Yeah, it’s always frustrating when another team scores but we kept our heads up. We knew there was still a lot of game left and anything could happen. We stayed with our game plan and kept working.”

Bresee on Virginia’s quarterback preparing them for another mobile quarterback with Miami.

“He’s a great quarterback. Coach V will put down a great game plan like he does every week and we will do the best we can to fulfill it. Play our football, play how our defense always does.”