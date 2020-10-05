Game time/TV announced for Georgia Tech

Latest
Lawrence, offense responded well to early troubles
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a little disappointed on Saturday night despite the top-ranked Tigers’ 41-23 win over Virginia. Clemson looked out of sorts at certain points against a (…)
Three Tigers Collect ACC Weekly Honors
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (Defensive Back of the Week), linebacker Baylon Spector (Linebacker of the Week) and offensive lineman Cade Stewart (…)
Skalski: ‘We are complaining like we are getting a little spoiled’
There was a lot of chatter following Clemson’s win over Virginia Saturday night. Fans and media alike question the top-ranked Tigers following a 41-23 victory at Death Valley. “Yeah, I saw it,” (…)
ESPN reporter wonders if Clemson can stop Miami’s D’Eriq King
After Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong rushed for 87 yards and escaped Clemson’s pressure this past Saturday, some are wondering if No. 1 Clemson has what it takes to stop Miami’s D’Eriq King this (…)
Bresee, defense were frustrated at times
It was a productive night for defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. The freshman defensive tackle, who made just his second start, tallied two tackles, including a sack, while also knocking down a pass in No. 1 (…)
Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Virginia Tailgating
Tailgating is much different in 2020 for Tiger fans. Check out what it looked like Saturday as Clemson fans did their best to enjoy some family and friends before the Virginia game in Bart (…)
Making the Grade: Tigers pass, but it was not all pretty
Clemson did not play its best game against Virginia Saturday night, but the top-ranked Tigers still won by 18 points in their 41-23 victory at Death Valley. How did the Tigers grade in their latest (…)
Clemson's defense 'played pathetic' at times against Cavaliers
Top-ranked Clemson struggled at times in its 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday. The Cavaliers racked up 417 yards of total offense, the most total yards allowed by a Tiger defense in an ACC game since (…)
Is there a chance Justin Ross could be back by the CFP?
Clemson wide receiver Justin Ross is on the backend of his recovery from spinal surgery this past June. His head coach said Sunday he has been cleared to lift. “They are letting him do everything. Like I (…)
Swinney gives update on when Thomas could return
Xavier Thomas is getting closer to a return in the Clemson lineup. Dabo Swinney said during his conference call with the media on Sunday that the plan was for Thomas to dress out and participate with the (…)