Lawrence believes Miami has figured it all out

Miami has had its share of issues since its trip to the BCS National Championship Game in 2002. Since it joined the ACC in 2004 the Hurricanes have had five head coaches and three since 2015.

Now the No. 7 Hurricanes (3-0, 2-0 ACC) are set to enter Death Valley on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., to face top-ranked Clemson with arguably the most eyes on the program since its fall from grace in the early 2000s.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence remembers watching Miami as a kid and knows the history of the program’s success in years past. He feels his opponent on Saturday is in position to be successful and will be a huge challenge.

“They are fast and have a lot of speed and can rely on that. Up front they are physical and strong at the point of attack,” Lawrence said. “They are good, and it will be a big challenge for us for sure.”

Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC) owns the longest streak in college football history for wins on Saturdays with 46 straight wins. It also has a 24-game home win streak, but hasn’t ever beaten Miami at Memorial Stadium.

Lawrence has been near perfect to start the season and looks to continue his success against the Hurricanes. The junior quarterback has completed 55-of-75 passes for 848 yards and seven touchdowns, he has also rushed for three touchdowns on the season without an interception.

On defense the Hurricanes have caused six turnovers with two forced fumbles and four interceptions, and they have allowed just 230 yards per game. The unit is filled with talent and looks to disrupt the prolific Clemson offense.

Lawrence has seen the difference in the program and attributes their early success to Miami head coach Manny Diaz and his staff.

“I think they have just figured out how to put it all together,” he said. “Obviously, they have had some coaching changes in the last several years and they are finally getting to a place where they have put it all together and know how to use everyone.”

The quarterback also acknowledged the talent that fills the Hurricane roster.

“At Miami they have always had athletes but figuring out where to put them and how to scheme up on offense and defense now they are doing a really good job,” Lawrence said.