Lawrence, offense responded well to early troubles

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a little disappointed on Saturday night despite the top-ranked Tigers’ 41-23 win over Virginia.

Clemson looked out of sorts at certain points against a well-coached Cavaliers team. But it still amassed 466 yards of total offense and intercepted a pair of passes in the second and third quarters to thwart their ACC opponent.

After the game Lawrence was disappointed with the way the Tigers played at times. But is optimistic about how they will correct a lot of mistakes in the film room and at practice this coming week.

“Part of what makes a program and a team great is how they respond and taking it week to week,” the Tigers’ quarterback said.

The junior responded to Virginia’s challenge with another impressive day on the stat sheet. Lawrence completed 25-of-38 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Lawrence has now thrown 314 passes without an interception, the longest such streak in the nation dating back to last season. It’s the third longest streak in the history of the ACC.

He has now gone 11 straight games without throwing an interception.

However, the All-ACC quarterback was not perfect Saturday night at Death Valley. He missed a few throws early in the game, was sacked twice and was flagged for intentional grounding. But he responded and threw each of his touchdown passes after the first quarter.

The most impressive pass was a 27-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter. Lawrence stepped up in the pocket and threw Rodgers open for his first touchdown pass of the day.

Lawrence hopes the Tigers will learn from their mistakes in film and practice this week before they play host to No. 8 Miami on Saturday.

“(Virginia) challenged us in a lot of ways, and I think it was good for us to have this game and I hope we learn a lot on film,” Lawrence said.

Clemson returns to action next Saturday against Miami in a matchup of top-10 foes at Death Valley.