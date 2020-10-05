Skalski: ‘We are complaining like we are getting a little spoiled’

There was a lot of chatter following Clemson’s win over Virginia Saturday night. Fans and media alike question the top-ranked Tigers following a 41-23 victory at Death Valley.

“Yeah, I saw it,” linebacker James Skalski said Monday when asked if he knew what was being said on social media, the messages boards and other medians following the victory. “We try not to look, but I saw something that we won by eighteen and we are complaining like we are getting a little spoiled.”

Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC) did give up 417 yards to the Cavaliers, the most yards an ACC team has produced on the Tigers since 2017. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong rushed for 87 yards and totaled 359 yards to go along with three touchdown passes.

With Miami’s dynamic quarterback, D’Eriq King, coming into Death Valley this Saturday, Clemson fans are concerned if the Tigers can stop him.

“I think, looking at that … Yes, we look in the mirror. We look at things we did not do so well,” Skalski said. “We say to ourselves, ‘We could have done better, and we should have done better.’ Yes, we can all agree with that.

“Yes, I agree with the fans that it is not up to the standard and the elite level of play we want to play with. But at the same time, you have to give Virginia a lot of credit. I don’t think a lot of people understand, that is a good football team that creates a lot of problems. That is a great scheme and great coaching and they are getting better and better every year. Virginia is good. They can play ball. I don’t think people recognize that enough.”

Clemson and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday and the game will be televised by ABC.

