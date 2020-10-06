Swinney fires back at question regarding Houston Texans’ job

Though top-ranked Clemson is preparing for Saturday’s top 10 matchup with No. 7 Miami, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about being a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy in Houston.

On Monday, the Houston Texans fired head coach Bill O’Brien after they lost their fourth straight game to start the season. Because of former Clemson star Deshaun Watson quarterbacking the Texans, Swinney’s name is already starting to circulate as a possible candidate for the opening in Houston.

Swinney was asked during his Tuesday press conference if he has heard from Watson since O’Brien was fired and if he was ready for his name to kind of be floating around with that job over the next few weeks and few months.

“I have not heard from Deshaun,” Swinney said, “and that is not even anything that I want even to have to be thinking about. That is so just … You would be the one to ask that question. All the questions. Are you going to ask anything about Miami? Next question!”