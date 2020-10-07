Bowman's transfer will 'play a role' in 5-star Shipley's decision

Clemson 5-star running back commit Will Shipley was in the Valley for the Tigers’ 41-23 win over Virginia last Saturday.

“I loved it. I came with my parents and a buddy of mine, Jake Atlas,” said Shipley.

Death Valley, with the COVID-19 protocols, was much different than his previous visits.

“It was a little weird, but it still had a ton of energy. It was fun to see it from a different perspective than I normally would,” said Shipley.

The decision by Demarkcus Bowman to transfer came as a surprise.

“I was very surprised when I saw the news. I wish him the best at Florida,” said Shipley.

The departure of Bowman already has the future Tiger thinking differently about next year.

“I feel as though it opens up some roads that may not have been open before. It will play a role in my decision to enroll early,” said Shipley.

Weddington High School will play this spring so an early enrollment would cause Shipley to miss his senior year.

Does the All-American plan to be back at Clemson again this season?

“I will be back this week for the Miami game,” Shipley said.

