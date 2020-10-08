Tigers do not want to talk streak

Amari Rodgers said it jokingly, but there was some seriousness to his comment too. Clemson’s wide receiver asked the media to stop bringing up Trevor Lawrence 11-game streak without throwing an interception.

“Y’all cannot jink my guy,” he said smiling earlier this week. “Y’all have to stop bringing that up, now. Y’all bring that up a little too much.”

Like a baseball team trying to avoid that pitcher who is the middle of throwing a no-hitter, the Tigers do not want to talk about Lawrence’s streak. They know all about it, but they do not want to think about it at all. Even Lawrence admitted he has not thought much about it.

But that is not stopping the fans and the media from talking about it because what Lawrence has done over the last 11 games is almost remarkable. The junior has attempted 314 consecutive passes without throwing an interception. And, yes, there were a couple he has gotten away with, but more times than not he is making the right decision and is taking care of the football.

“That’s been a priority for me. Of course, I’m going to recognize when I’m doing it well,” Lawrence said. “I think that’s important, as well as recognizing when you’re not doing something well. For me that’s been a big emphasis this year and I think I’ve done a good job of it so far.”

The top-ranked Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) would like to see that trend continue, especially this week with No. 7 Miami coming to Death Valley for a primetime matchup. The Hurricanes, who are known for their brass bravado when it comes to forcing turnovers and their famous “Turnover Chain.”

The Hurricanes (3-0, 2-0 ACC) would love nothing more than to end Lawrence’s streak, which could go a long way in helping them pull off the upset this week.

One thing Lawrence has noticed is how Miami’s defenders make every throw a contested one. They do not allow a lot of separation. They force quarterbacks to have to make a clean throw that has to be on time every time.

“With their athletes, you really have to be on time with your throws,” the Clemson quarterback said. “When a guy is open for a second, you better have already thrown it. You don’t want to wait until that widow closes.”

A lot of teams have tried to close the window on Lawrence, but almost every time he has been on target. The last time the Cartersville, Ga., native threw an interception came in the first half of the Tigers’ win at Louisville on October 19, 2019.

Lawrence’s no-interception-streak is the third-longest in ACC history. He needs 26 more pass attempts without one to surpass NC State’s Ryan Finley (339 from 2016-17) for the second-longest streak in conference history.

“I am really proud of Trevor. He has done a great job,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He has been very disciplined. It is hard to check the ball down on third-and-16 or third-and-12, but if that is what they are giving you, then you have to trust that.

“Sometimes, you want to take some shots, but if they are playing heavy coverage deep, then you have to take what is there. You have to stay disciplined within the system and if you do, you are going to get good results and avoid negative plays.”

And that is the thing about Lawrence, he understands how he has to take care of the ball and so far he is being careful with the football.

“I think just keeping that sense of urgency and every week committing to that—and really that stems from being prepared, being focused, knowing the game plan, and trusting your guys to make plays instead of forcing things downfield,” Lawrence said. “Just take what they give you. Let them work in space and I definitely think it’s working well for us right now.”

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!