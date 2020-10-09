Tigers get commitment from one of North Carolina's best

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and his basketball program have added another member to their 2021 recruiting class.

Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage shooting guard Lucas Taylor announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Friday evening.

“I wanted to announce that for the next four years I will be attending Clemson University. Go Tigers,” Taylor said.

Taylor chose Clemson over fellow finalists Cincinnati and Marquette.

The 6-foot-6, 185-pounder had over 30 college opportunities in total, including offers from schools such as Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Wisconsin among others in addition to his aforementioned top three.

Taylor is rated as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. He is the No. 7 player from North Carolina and No. 175 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Taylor becomes the third commitment in Clemson’s 2021 class, joining Loganville (Ga.) forward Ian Schieffelin and Columbia (S.C.) Cardinal Newman guard Josh Beadle.