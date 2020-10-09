Top-100 LB from Miami talks recruitment and Clemson interest

Wesley Bissainthe, one of the top linebacker prospects in the class of 2022, is a wanted man.

The top-100 national prospect from Miami (Fla.) Central High School has been feeling a lot of love from major college football programs as he goes through the recruiting process.

“The process has been real good,” Bissainthe told The Clemson Insider recently. “A lot of different coaches are texting me and telling me they want me in their program, and I’m just enjoying the recruiting process.”

Bissainthe, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior, named Miami, Florida State, Alabama and Michigan State as some of the schools he has been hearing the most from since Sept. 1, the date when college coaches were allowed to begin actively reaching out to recruits in the 2022 class.

Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables has also shown interest in and been in contact a little bit with Bissainthe, the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 93 overall prospect in the country for the next recruiting cycle according to Rivals.

“A while back, I spoke to Coach Venables,” Bissainthe said. “Coach Venables said he really liked my play style, and they didn’t really offer many kids. He said that he’d love to have me in their defense and loved the way I played.”

As Bissainthe alluded to, the Tigers are stingy and selective with their scholarship offers, and typically slow to offer younger recruits, but he would love to eventually add Clemson to his offer list which currently includes schools such as Miami, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Penn State, Oregon and Southern Cal.

“I would be very excited,” he said. “Clemson is a big-time football program, and I’ve been watching them since I was a little kid. So, I would be very excited and appreciative if the Tigers were to offer.”

Bissainthe turned heads with a productive sophomore season in 2019, when he posted 69 total tackles including 19 for loss and 7.5 sacks to go with four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a pair of pass breakups.

“I’d describe my play style as I’m fast, I’m quick,” he said. “I’m very mobile, I can hit, I can catch interceptions – I can do it all – I can get sacks, so I think my game is all around.”

As it stands now, Bissainthe says he has no favorites and all of the schools involved in his recruitment are on an even playing field, and he is taking things slowly when it comes to the recruiting process.

But looking ahead, Bissainthe has already identified the factors that will play the biggest role in his college choice when the time comes for him to make his commitment in the future.

“I want to get on the field early,” he said. “I want to look into what I’m majoring in, make sure I get my education, and those are really the two most important things that I’m looking for.”

According to Bissainthe, he is looking to major in either sports media or sports medicine.

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!