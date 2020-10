Clemson tight end Braden Galloway caught a 24 yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to give Clemson a 7-0 lead with 9:50 to play in the first quarter. The drive consisted of 10 plays for 75 yards in 5:10.

The Tigers found themselves facing a fourth-and-one on the Miami 39 yard line and moved the chains thanks to a two-yard run by Lawrence. Two plays later Lawrence tossed the ball to Galloway who weaved his way into the end zone to put Clemson up early.