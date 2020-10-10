Clemson way ahead at half 'on paper'

Top-ranked Clemson jumped out to a 21-10 halftime lead over No. 7 Miami.

The stat sheet reflected the Tigers’ first half dominance on both sides of the ball. But special teams kept Miami within striking distance.

Clemson finished the half with 302 yards of total offense compared to the Hurricanes’ 79.

Clemson struggled to move the ball on first and second down at times but made up for it with great play on third down. It finished the first half six-of-10 on third down while holding Miami to two-for-seven on third down.

Trevor Lawrence had an outstanding first half and finished 21-of-29 for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He outplayed Miami quarterback D’Eriq King who completed four-of-12 passes for 27 yards in the first half.

Travis Etienne had an impressive half for the Tigers with six receptions for 55 yards and 10 carries for 29 yards with one touchdown. On the score, he scored in his 39th career game more than anybody else in college football history.

Special teams was the sore spot for Clemson in the first half as B.T. Potter had two field goals blocked, including the second which was returned 48 yards for a touchdown by D.J. Ivey at the end of the first half to keep the Hurricanes in the game.