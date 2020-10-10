Cup of Jo: Rodgers showing college football what he is made of

After battling back from a torn ACL and playing in the shadows of playmakers like Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers is glad to show college football fans what he can do with the football in his hands.
ACCN analysts give their keys to the Clemson-Miami game
During this morning’s edition of “The Huddle” on the ACC Network, analysts Eric Mac Lain, E.J. Manuel and Mark Richt weighed in on tonight’s top-10 matchup between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami (…)
Spector, Tigers have tough challenge in stopping Miami’s offense
After collecting National Defensive Player of the Week and ACC Linebacker of the Week honors from the Virginia game, Clemson’s Baylon Spector is looking forward to Saturday’s showdown with No. 7 (…)
Is Swinney nervous about his young D-Line trying to stop King?
Though Miami’s D’Eriq King might be one of the more elusive and exciting quarterbacks in all of college football, Clemson’s young defensive line is not scared. In fact, the Tigers are excited about (…)
TCI Game Day: No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson
It is Game Day in Death Valley as the Tigers look to continue the road another national championship. No. 1 Clemson hosts No. 7 Miami in an epic ACC showdown. Location: Memorial Stadium (Death (…)
Who has the edge? Can Clemson’s young defensive ends stay disciplined
Through the first three games of the season, Dabo Swinney likes where his young defensive ends are at. With Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster both out, Clemson has turned to younger players such as sophomores (…)
Recruits give their predictions for Clemson vs. Miami
Top-ranked Clemson is set to do battle in a top-10 showdown against No. 7 Miami on Saturday night at Death Valley. It will be a nationally televised primetime game at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Ahead of the marquee (…)
Former Miami player takes shot at Clemson’s D-Line
Former Miami center Brett Romberg does not seem overly concerned about Clemson’s defense when his alma mater visits the top-ranked Tigers Saturday at Death Valley. Romberg, who was the starting center on the (…)
Tigers get commitment from one of North Carolina's best
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and his basketball program have added another member to their 2021 recruiting class. Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage shooting guard Lucas Taylor announced his verbal (…)
Clemson Athletics releases its latest COVID-19 report
Clemson Athletics completed 1,335 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8. A total of 15 individuals tested positive, including 12 student-athletes, or 1.1% (…)
President Clements announces COVID-19 changes
Clemson University plans to change the testing procedures for on-campus students. President Clements provided the latest update on COVID-19 in the following letter on Friday. Dear Clemson (…)