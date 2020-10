Travis Etienne ran in for a two yard score to lift Clemson to 14-0 lead with 14:54 left to play in the second quarter. The drive took 16 plays for 89 yards and 7:27.

After going for it on fourth and four, the Tigers tacked another touchdown on the night versus No.7 Miami. On the score, Etienne cemented his college football legacy and set the record for the most games with a touchdown in FBS history with 39, the mark passed Tim Tebow and Kenneth Dixon.