First half: Lawrence Heisman contender, King Heisman pretender

First half: Lawrence Heisman contender, King Heisman pretender

Feature

First half: Lawrence Heisman contender, King Heisman pretender

By 35 seconds ago

By |

Trevor Lawrence showed viewers the makings of a Heisman favorite in his first half performance against No. 7 Miami on Saturday.

He finished the half with a pair of touchdowns good for a 21-10 lead heading into the halftime break.

On what looks to be a career performance in the first half of the top-ten showdown Lawrence added clout to his Heisman case, showing dominance over the highly touted Miami quarterback D’Eriq King.

Lawrence put up some impressive numbers over the course of Clemson’s first half of work, completing 21-of-29 passes for 244 yards. King struggled against a strong Clemson defense, he completed just four-of-12 passes for 37 yards.

Heading into the second half, the Clemson starter looks to continue making a strong case for Heisman contention and guide the Tigers toward a win.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
14m

Top-ranked Clemson jumped out to a 21-10 halftime lead over No. 7 Miami. The stat sheet reflected the Tigers’ first half dominance on both sides of the ball. But special teams kept Miami within striking (…)

reply
1hr

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway caught a 24 yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to give Clemson a 7-0 lead with 9:50 to play in the first quarter. The drive consisted of 10 plays for 75 yards in 5:10. The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home