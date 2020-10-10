First half: Lawrence Heisman contender, King Heisman pretender

Trevor Lawrence showed viewers the makings of a Heisman favorite in his first half performance against No. 7 Miami on Saturday.

He finished the half with a pair of touchdowns good for a 21-10 lead heading into the halftime break.

On what looks to be a career performance in the first half of the top-ten showdown Lawrence added clout to his Heisman case, showing dominance over the highly touted Miami quarterback D’Eriq King.

Lawrence put up some impressive numbers over the course of Clemson’s first half of work, completing 21-of-29 passes for 244 yards. King struggled against a strong Clemson defense, he completed just four-of-12 passes for 37 yards.

Heading into the second half, the Clemson starter looks to continue making a strong case for Heisman contention and guide the Tigers toward a win.