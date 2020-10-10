Is Swinney nervous about his young D-Line trying to stop King?

Though Miami’s D’Eriq King might be one of the more elusive and exciting quarterbacks in all of college football, Clemson’s young defensive line is not scared.

In fact, the Tigers are excited about the challenge King brings to Death Valley tonight when the No. 7 Hurricanes take on top-ranked Clemson at 7:30 p.m.

“Let’s not try to do too much. Let’s do our job,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on College GameDay Saturday morning. “You really have to play with great gab control and gab responsibility. You have to cage the quarterback.”

Caging King will not be an easy task. The graduate student is a very accurate passer, competing 67 percent of his passes already this season. He also makes good decisions with the football and does not turn it over. He has not thrown an interception in 94 attempts and his quarterback efficiency rating is second behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in the ACC.

Oh, by the way, he is also hard to get a hold of, scrambling for 15.4 yards per scramble. And if you do get a hold of him, he is hard to bring down. King is averaging 5.4 yards per carry after contact.

As Swinney said earlier this week, he has legs like a running back.

“You have to understand who he is and what his abilities are,” he said.

What makes limiting King even harder is the fact the Tigers are young on the defensive line. According to Clemson’s depth chart, the Tigers could start two freshmen (Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee) and one sophomore tonight (K.J. Henry) up front.

“So, just do your job. Do it with great effort. Trust your eyes and you will be okay,” Swinney said. “We are young. We are talented, but they are excited about the challenge.”

