Lawrence brought his own guts, torched Miami

Top-ranked Clemson dominated No. 7 Miami 42-17 on a rainy evening at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers flexed their muscled and showed why they deserve their status as the top team in college football. Clemson outgained the Hurricanes 550 yards to 210 yards behind stellar play from Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence proved himself as a Heisman Trophy contender and showed outstanding guts and mental toughness despite taking a number of hard hits throughout the course of the game.

The junior quarterback finished the game 29-of-41 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also used his legs on eight carries for 34 yards and another touchdown.

In the third quarter, with less than five minutes to play Lawrence left the game after he took a shot from Keontra Smith in the bread basket.

The hit was ruled to be targeting and the Clemson quarterback returned to the game and finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Lawrence powered his way into the end zone and let the Hurricane defense know how he felt.

Lawrence extended his streak of games without an interception to 12, thanks to a Miami drop early in the game.

The three touchdown passes gave Lawrence his 17th career game with three or more touchdown passes, the second-best mark in Clemson history.

His first touchdown was a 24-yard touchdown pass to Braden Galloway with 9:50 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. Lawrence’s second touchdown pass was an 11-yard strike to Galloway with 1:14 to play in the first half to give the Tigers a 21-3 lead. Then he threw a 22-yard pass to tight end Davis Allen with 4:32 left in the contest to put the game to bed.

After the game on Saturday night, one thing is for sure, the two players at the top of the Heisman Trophy race are Lawrence and Etienne.

Clemson returns to action next Saturday as it travels to Atlanta to face conference foe Georgia Tech.