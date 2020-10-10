Spector, Tigers have tough challenge in stopping Miami’s offense

After collecting National Defensive Player of the Week and ACC Linebacker of the Week honors from the Virginia game, Clemson’s Baylon Spector is looking forward to Saturday’s showdown with No. 7 Miami.

Spector on seeing his hard work pay off

“It’s great just to be able to know that you put all that hard work in and it’s finally coming out and people are starting to see it. It’s very comforting but you go to keep pushing and keep working.”

Spector on going up against Miami’s top-rated offense in the ACC

“We’re looking forward to it, it’s a great challenge. Coming off last week, Virginia was a really good team. Now with Miami coming in and the personnel that they bring to the table the stage is set for Saturday.”

Spector on this game vs Miami taking a different feel being a matchup with a top 10 team

“We prepare the same every week. We are excited like we are every week. I would say yeah but we’re excited every week we’re just looking forward to it.”

Spector on playing against a team like Miami that comes out fast

“It’s fun, it’s a big-time game. We have been in multiple big games the past few years, so it’s just another one of those that we will prepare for the same and look forward to the opportunity.”

Spector on facing another mobile quarterback in Miami’s D’Eriq King

“Just some alignment, techniques and fundamentals have to get better at and go back to this week during practice. Just being in the right position, knowing where you’re at on the field in certain times because that plays a huge part in how you get into those positions. Being able to make those plays and tackles there especially when a mobile quarterback gets out in space like that.”