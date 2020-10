Trevor Lawrence ran three yards for his first rushing touchdown of the night with 2:31 left to play in the third quarter to extend top-ranked Clemson’s lead to 35-10 over No. 7 Miami. The drive consisted of 6 plays for 60 yards in 2:32.

After a strong hit that sent him off the field, Lawrence returned to give the Tigers a solid lead. The junior continues to blow up the stat sheet with another impressive night at the helm of the offense.