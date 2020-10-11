Associated Press Football Rankings - Week 6

The Associated Press college football rankings are out for week six.

Clemson remains No. 1 this week and received 59 first place votes. Notre Dame is up to No. 4. North Carolina is No. 5 while Miami fell to No. 13.

1 Clemson (4-0)1ACC1,546 (59)

2 Alabama (3-0)2SEC1,463 (2)

3 Georgia (3-0)3SEC1,430 (1)

4 Notre Dame (3-0)5ACC1,317

5 North Carolina (3-0)8ACC1,190

6 Ohio State (0-0)6Big Ten1,152

7 Oklahoma State (3-0)10Big 121,069

8 Cincinnati (3-0)11American Athletic971

9 Penn State (0-0)9Big Ten970

10 Florida (2-1) 4SEC904 11 Texas A&M (2-1) 21SEC883 12 Oregon (0-0) 12Pac-12817 13 Miami (FL) (3-1) 7ACC790 14 Auburn (2-1) 13SEC703 15 Brigham Young (4-0) 15IA Independents693 16 Wisconsin (0-0) 16Big Ten633 17 SMU (4-0) 18American Athletic522 18 Tennessee (2-1) 14SEC463