Associated Press Football Rankings - Week 6

The Associated Press college football rankings are out for week six.

Clemson remains No. 1 this week and received 59 first place votes.  Notre Dame is up to No. 4.  North Carolina is No. 5 while Miami fell to No. 13.

1 Clemson (4-0)1ACC1,546 (59)

2 Alabama (3-0)2SEC1,463 (2)

3 Georgia (3-0)3SEC1,430 (1)

4 Notre Dame (3-0)5ACC1,317

5 North Carolina (3-0)8ACC1,190

6 Ohio State (0-0)6Big Ten1,152

7 Oklahoma State (3-0)10Big 121,069

8 Cincinnati (3-0)11American Athletic971

9 Penn State (0-0)9Big Ten970

10 Florida (2-1)4SEC904
11 Texas A&M (2-1)21SEC883
12 Oregon (0-0)12Pac-12817
13 Miami (FL) (3-1)7ACC790
14 Auburn (2-1)13SEC703
15 Brigham Young (4-0)15IA Independents693
16 Wisconsin (0-0)16Big Ten633
17 SMU (4-0)18American Athletic522
18 Tennessee (2-1)14SEC463
19 Michigan (0-0)20Big Ten417
20 Iowa State (3-1)24Big 12405
21 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)23Sun Belt342
22 Kansas State (3-1) Big 12302
23 Virginia Tech (2-1)19ACC199
24 Minnesota (0-0)25Big Ten177
25 USC (0-0) Pac-12124

En route to its 42-17 win over No. 7 Miami, Clemson’s defense, put on quite the show with three interceptions Saturday at Death Valley.  The Clemson defense held the Hurricanes’ highly touted quarterback, (…)

Trevor Lawrence ran three yards for his first rushing touchdown of the night with 2:31 left to play in the third quarter to extend top-ranked Clemson’s lead to 35-10 over No. 7 Miami. The drive consisted of 6 (…)

