Associated Press Football Rankings - Week 6

The Associated Press college football rankings are out for week six.
Clemson remains No. 1 this week and received 59 first place votes. Notre Dame is up to No. 4. North Carolina is No. 5 while Miami fell to No. 13.
1 Clemson (4-0)1ACC1,546 (59)
2 Alabama (3-0)2SEC1,463 (2)
3 Georgia (3-0)3SEC1,430 (1)
4 Notre Dame (3-0)5ACC1,317
5 North Carolina (3-0)8ACC1,190
6 Ohio State (0-0)6Big Ten1,152
7 Oklahoma State (3-0)10Big 121,069
8 Cincinnati (3-0)11American Athletic971
9 Penn State (0-0)9Big Ten970