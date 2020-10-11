Recruits react to Clemson's rout over Miami

Top-ranked Clemson throttled No. 7 Miami in a 42-17 victory Saturday night at Death Valley. It marked the 10th time the Tigers have hosted a team ranked in the AP Top 15 at Memorial Stadium under Dabo Swinney, and his squads are now 7-3 in those contests, including wins in each of its last five such games since 2015.

Clemson allowed only nine first downs and held Miami to just 210 yards of offense after the Hurricanes entered the game averaging an ACC-best 499.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Tigers recorded 292 passing yards and 258 rushing yards for a total of 550 yards of offense, its second-highest total this season (561 in the season opener at Wake Forest on Sept. 12).

The Tigers have now defeated the Hurricanes by a combined score of 138-20 in the teams’ last three meetings.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Tiger commitments and other prospects for their reactions to Clemson’s rout. Check out what they had to say:

Clemson commit Will Shipley, 2021 5-star RB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington): “Huge win. Had a couple mistakes but still dominated.”

Clemson commit Jake Briningstool, 2021 4-star TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “I thought the team played well and dominated the whole game! It was fun to watch and I was happy to see the tight ends being big contributors on the offense.”

Clemson commit Bubba Chandler, 2021 4-star QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “Business as usual. Defense played exceptionally well. Offense was on as always.”

Clemson commit Beaux Collins, 2021 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “It was a good old-school dog fight. It also showed how talented we are. This game made me even more excited to become a Clemson Tiger!”

Clemson commit Cade Denhoff, 2021 4-star DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian): “Statement win for the Tigers.”

Clemson commit Dietrick Pennington, 2021 4-star OL, Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian): “Expected”

Clemson commit Will Taylor, 2021 3-star ATH, Columbia, S.C. (Dutch Fork): “Clemson looked very smooth on offense the whole game. The defense dominated.”

Emmanuel Henderson, 2022 5-star RB, Hartford, Ala. (Geneva County): “It was a great game. I loved it.”

T.J. Dudley, 2022 4-star LB, Montgomery, Ala. (Montgomery Catholic): “I was excited the whole game! And they did what I figured they were going to do.”

Adam Randall, 2022 4-star WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach): “It’s great that Clemson played well and that they survived one of the biggest tests of the season.”

Ty Simpson, 2022 4-star QB, Martin, Tenn. (Westview): “I love Trevor’s moxie.”

Mykel Williams, 2022 4-star DL, Columbus, Ga. (Hardaway): “Great win.”

