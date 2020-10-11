Swinney postgame press conference report - Miami

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t have been prouder of the way his team played Saturday night against Miami in Death Valley.
Watch Swinney’s postgame press conference:
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t have been prouder of the way his team played Saturday night against Miami in Death Valley.
Watch Swinney’s postgame press conference:
After a week of hearing how great Miami was and “The U” was back, Clemson left no doubt Saturday night on who the top team in the country is right now. The top-ranked Tigers smothered Miami (…)
The Associated Press college football rankings are out for week six. Clemson remains No. 1 this week and received 59 first place votes. Notre Dame is up to No. 4. North Carolina is No. 5 while Miami fell (…)
The latest Amway Coaches poll was released Sunday, and Clemson remains No. 1 after whipping then No. 7 Miami, 42-17, Saturday night at Death Valley. Last week the Tigers had 46 first place votes while Alabama (…)
En route to its 42-17 win over No. 7 Miami, Clemson’s defense, put on quite the show with three interceptions Saturday at Death Valley. The Clemson defense held the Hurricanes’ highly touted quarterback, (…)
Clemson left no doubt Saturday night who the No. 1 team in the country is as they destroyed Miami 42-17. Check out some great pictures from the game in Bart Boatwright’s exclusive Photo Gallery.
When Clemson’s offense is in a rut, the Tigers just give the ball to No. 9. Number nine of course is running back Travis Etienne, who again made big plays with his legs and his hands Saturday, as top-ranked (…)
Top-ranked Clemson’s defense showed up big in a big-time showdown Saturday night against No. 7 Miami at Death Valley. Brent Venables’ unit bottled up Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King for most of the (…)
Top-ranked Clemson dominated No. 7 Miami 42-17 on a rainy evening at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers flexed their muscled and showed why they deserve their status as the top team in college football. Clemson (…)
Trevor Lawrence ran three yards for his first rushing touchdown of the night with 2:31 left to play in the third quarter to extend top-ranked Clemson’s lead to 35-10 over No. 7 Miami. The drive consisted of 6 (…)
Travis Etienne broke free for a 72-yard touchdown run with 7:56 to play in the third quarter and gave Clemson a 28-10 lead. The drive consisted of that one play for 72 yards in just 12 seconds. Etienne (…)