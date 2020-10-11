Tigers offer one of Palmetto State's top prospects

Clemson has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects in the Palmetto State.

Greer (S.C.) four-star wide receiver/tight end Jaleel Skinner announced the offer from the Tigers on Sunday evening.

Skinner is ranked among the top five prospects in the state of South Carolina by 247Sports (No. 2), ESPN (No. 3) and Rivals (No. 4), while both ESPN (No. 79 overall) and 247Sports (No. 82) consider him a top-100 national prospect in the 2022 recruiting class regardless of position.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior plays wide receiver for Greer High School but is rated as a tight end by Rivals and 247Sports.

In addition to Clemson, Skinner holds offers from schools such as South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon.

Skinner made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Tigers’ game against Charlotte at Death Valley last September.

