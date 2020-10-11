Venables, Clemson defense do it again

Top-ranked Clemson dominated No. 7 Miami 42-17 Saturday night at Death Valley

The Tigers finished the game with 550 yards of total offense and held the Hurricanes to just 210 yards. They also forced three interceptions in the second half as Clemson trounced its opponent in the rain.

Each week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players who contributed to the game with outstanding individual performances.

Brent Venables

All week the national media touted Miami quarterback D’Eriq King and his explosive offense. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables flipped the script and schemed to pressure King who entered the game only being sacked three times.

The Tigers sacked King five times for 33 yards on Saturday night and tackled the Hurricanes for loss 11 times for a loss of 45 yards. Clemson also intercepted Miami three times in the second half to secure the victory.

Trevor Lawrence

The junior quarterback finished the game 29-of-41 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also used his legs on eight carries for 34 yards and another touchdown.

Lawrence also showed his competitive edge after getting his wind knocked out in the third quarter to finish the drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown. Lawrence extended his streak to 12 games without an interception.

Baylon Spector

The graduate linebacker led the Tigers in tackles and played an outstanding game as the defense stifled Miami. Spector finished the game with five tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Travis Etienne

Etienne cemented himself as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner with a breakout performance against the Hurricanes. He cemented his place in college football lore when he passed Tim Tebow and Kenneth Dixon by scoring in his 39th game, the highest number in FBS history.

Etienne finished the game with 149 yards rushing on 17 carries with two touchdowns, including a 72-yard score. He also caught eight passes for 73 yards.

Derion Kendrick

After missing some action in the first three games Kendrick stepped up against Miami. He finished the game with one tackle, a pass breakup and an interception. Kendrick picked off King with 5:20 to play in the third quarter and made a great catch.

Clemson returns to action on Saturday as it travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech.