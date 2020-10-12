Lawrence earns ACC Quarterback of the Week honors

Feature

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 42-17 win against Miami on Saturday.

Lawrence’s selection represents his second ACC weekly honor of the season, joining his selection following the team’s season opener at Wake Forest. Including Rookie of the Week honors earned as a freshman in 2018, Lawrence now joins Anthony Simmons, C.J. Spiller, Sammy Watkins, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson as the only players in Clemson history to earn at least nine career ACC weekly selections.

Against Miami, Lawrence completed 29-of-41 passes, both season highs, for 292 yards with three touchdown passes. He also rushed eight times for 34 yards with a rushing touchdown. He finished the game with a pass efficiency rating of 154.7 and has exceeded a 150 passer rating in all four games this season.

With three touchdown passes in the game, Lawrence tied Russell Wilson (76) for fifth-most career passing touchdowns in ACC history. It was Lawrence’s 17th career game with three or more passing touchdowns, passing Deshaun Watson for sole possession of the second-most such games in school history.

courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

