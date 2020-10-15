Future Tiger QB: ‘There’s something different in the hills’

All unofficial and official visits have been suspended since March as part of the NCAA dead period, which was implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been extended through at least Jan. 1.

Because of the dead period, Clemson quarterback commitment Bubba Chandler has not been able to visit campus as a recruit, as the dead period was already in place by the time he committed to the Tigers in May and he never had the chance to make a recruiting visit to Clemson before he committed.

But on Saturday, the Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee standout traveled to campus on his own and sat in the stands not as a recruit but with other fans at Death Valley to witness the top-10 matchup between Clemson and Miami.

“I loved it, man,” Chandler said of his experience in Tigertown. “There’s something different in the hills. I had goosebumps the whole time.”

Although Chandler couldn’t have any contact with the Tigers’ coaching staff because of the dead period, which prohibits in-person recruiting, the four-star prospect was able to meet up and hang out with fellow Clemson commits Will Shipley, Ryan Linthicum and Marcus Tate while they were all on campus for the game.

“I really enjoyed it,” Chandler said of spending time with a few other future Tigers. “Our relationships are really good. We bonded really well. That’s the first time I’ve seen them. I’ve seen a few other commits. But we had a lot of fun.”

Chandler, who said he will likely attend another game at Clemson before the season ends, is even more excited to be a Tiger and get to play in Death Valley in the future after experiencing the atmosphere during Saturday’s night game.

“No doubt,” he said. “I can’t wait.”

Chandler liked what he saw from the Tigers on both sides of the ball in their 42-17 thrashing of the Hurricanes and was particularly impressed by the play-calling of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“The offense was electric as usual, and defense stepped up, too,” Chandler said. “Coach Elliott, he’s confusing a lot of people, and no one’s on his level right now.”

Based on the way Clemson is playing and has looked through its first four games, Chandler believes another natty is in store for the Tigers this season.

“I feel like nothing less than a national championship,” he said when asked how he sees the rest of the season going for Clemson. “I don’t feel like anyone can compete with them right now.”

