For Jones, there is always more to get

Sheridan Jones and the rest of Clemson’s cornerback group made quite the splash in last Saturday’s win over then seventh-ranked Miami.

Jones, who is in his second year with the program, got the party started in the third quarter with a clutch interception in the end zone, which was then followed by two more defensive interceptions from the Tigers, one of those from fellow corner Derion Kendrick.

“I was lined up, backed up with the formation to the boundary and I was backside alone, so I knew I didn’t really have too much help,” Jones said. “I knew I wanted to play with technique being that I had all that space over there. I played good technique and then I knew I was in great position, so I turned around, I see the ball in the air, and I went to go get it.”

Playing a talented Miami offense, Jones and his teammates knew they had to come in and make an impact early on to keep the Hurricanes at bay.

And that is just what they did.

In addition to their three interceptions, Clemson’s defense held Miami to only 210 total yards and finished the game with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

“We knew that Miami was bringing a nice group of receivers and we wanted to make sure we contained the quarterback, so we knew that our DBs had to come in, make plays on the ball, and just be in great position all night,” Jones said. “We knew that we had to come and show the world that our corners and our safeties can really make plays with that ball in the air, that’s what we did.”

The Tigers’ depth at corner this year has no doubt been impressive thus far. Clemson’s corners have showed out big, making the competition in the cornerback room fierce, but this has worked to Jones’ advantage.

The Virginia native and his teammates bring their A-game to the field day in and day out and while this makes the competition for a starting spot tighter, it also makes it all the more fun.

“It just makes you practice harder, like everything counts,” Jones said. “From coming out here, from walkthroughs, all the way from getting work in at the end of practice, post practice, so just making sure that you are really on your P’s and Q’s all week from Monday even all the way to Sunday. Being into the game plan, putting in extra work, being in the film room because you never know, everybody wants to go out there and make plays, so it’s real competitive.”

While Jones has earned a starting spot in all four of the Tigers’ contests so far this season, he knows his spot is never solidified and there’s no room to get comfortable because on any given day that could change.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech, Jones is ready for another chance to take the field and show the world just what he and his teammates are made of.

“It’s really week by week. You never really want to get complacent with anything, so I’m just going to keep putting in extra time and extra work in the film room and just never get satisfied. There’s always more to get,” he said.