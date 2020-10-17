'Freak' Ajou gave fans a glimpse into the future

Throughout the fall camp, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple players boasted about the ‘freakish’ talent of wide receiver Ajou Ajou.

Top-ranked Clemson swatted Georgia Tech on Saturday in a lopsided 73-7 win in Atlanta. The Tigers amassed a whopping 671 yards of total offense while they held their ACC foe to just 204 yards.

Clemson continued its trend of showcasing young talent in the second half of blowouts and circulated fresh bodies in the third and fourth quarters.

The freshman from Alberta, Canada showed flashes of his athleticism late in the game at Tech and finished the game with one catch for a 35-yard touchdown.

Before Saturday’s game Ajou had just one catch against The Citadel for six yards.

In the fourth quarter, fourth string quarterback Hunter Helms dropped back on second and seven and tossed a pass to Ajou at the pylon.

Ajou leaped over the Yellow Jacket defender and made a spectacular catch that was ruled a touchdown on the field. But, the play was overturned because the ball did not break the plane before his foot touched the pylon.

On first down from the Tech 35, Helms found Ajou in the middle of the field for 35-yard touchdown. Ajou broke a tackle and outran a couple Jacket defenders for the first touchdown of his career.

The score certainly served to boost Ajou’s confidence but gives fans a glimpse of the future of the Clemson offense.

The Tigers return home next week to host Syracuse at noon at Death Valley.

Photo courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference.