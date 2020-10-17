Clemson dominating Yellow Jackets

Top-ranked Clemson flexed its muscles at Georgia Tech with a dominant first half that gave it a 45-7 lead heading into the break.

The Tigers dominated on the field and on paper in the first half. They racked up 473 yards of total offense and held the Yellow Jackets to 104 yards in the half.

Trevor Lawrence put on a clinic in the first half, despite throwing his first interception in 367 attempts. He completed 22-of-27 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns in two quarters.

Amari Rodgers led all Tiger receivers with six receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns, including the 83-yard bomb from Lawrence.

Georgia Tech loaded the box and held Travis Etienne to 44 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. But, Etienne also caught a pair of passes for 29 yards. Clemson finished the half with 82 yards on the ground.

The Clemson defense swarmed the Jackets in the opening half. Andrew Booth led the way for the Tigers with five tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. Mike Jones added three tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Nolan Turner recorded one tackle for loss and nabbed an interception that he returned for 31 yards to set up a Tiger touchdown.

Check out the stat sheet from the first thirty minutes of Clemson’s beatdown of the Yellow Jackets.