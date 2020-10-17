Clemson releases its inactive list for Georgia Tech game

Feature

Clemson released its list of inactive players for today’s game at Georgia Tech. The ACC allows the travel roster to hold 80 players.

Here is the list of players who will not be available to play in today’s game, which kicks off at noon: S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, DT DeMonte Capehart, PK Quinn Castner, S Peter Cote, LB David Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Will Edwards, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, LS Maddie Golden, WR Hamp Greene, WR Tye Herbstreit, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, DT Darnell Jefferies, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, OL Mitchell Mayes, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, DE Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DT Etinosa Reuben, WR Justyn Ross, QB James Talton, OL Bryn Tucker, PK Jonathan Weitz and OL John Williams.

courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

