Clemson jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on a five yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Cornell Powell with 7:55 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 41 yards on five plays in 1:39.

Travis Etienne fumbled on the previous drive but the Clemson defense flexed its muscles and forced a three-and-out while it held Georgia Tech to negative nine yards. The touchdown was Lawrence’s 11th on the season and Powell’s first in 2020.