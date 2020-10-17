Defense showing Yellow Jackets they mean business

Following No. 1 Clemson’s first half of play, the Tigers lead by an impressive 45 points with a score of 52-7.

The Yellow Jackets gave the Tigers a bit of trouble early in Saturday’s contest, forcing two turnovers in the first quarter, but the defense showed up when it mattered most.

At the half, defensive coordinator Brent Venable’s defense held their ACC foe to a total of 104 yards, compared to Clemson’s impressive 473 yards, and kept the Jackets at bay.

The defense showed up in a big way early in Saturday’s contest, forcing five three-and-outs and coming up big with an interception by Nolan Turner with 2:37 left to play in the second to set up a touchdown.

The Tigers held Georgia Tech’s freshman quarterback Jeff Sims to just 81 yards and one touchdown in their first two quarters of play and are looking to keep their dominant momentum up heading into the second half.

Clemson looks to continue the trend as the game continues.